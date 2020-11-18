ORDINANCE NO. 2020-003

AN ORDINANCE LEVYING AN ADDITIONAL 0.5% SALES TAX INCREASE IN THE TOWN OF CRESTONE, COLORADO, ON THE SALE OF TANGIBLE PERSONAL PROPERTY AT RETAIL AND PRESCRIBING THE USE OF PROCEEDS THEREFROM

Be it ordained by the board of Trustees that Resolution No. 013-2019 of the Town Board of Trustees referred the issue of an increase of the Town’s sales tax of 0.5% to the Town electorate with the proceeds therefrom to be deposited in to the water and sewer enterprise funds and used for operational expenses, and which issue was approved by the electorate at the Municipal Election on April 7, 2020.

DONE, and SIGNED this 9th day of November, 2020, nunc pro tunc to April 7, 2020.

INTRODUCED, read in full, adopted, APPROVED and SIGNED by Kairina Danforth, Mayor

And ATTESTED by Allyson Ransom, Town Clerk at the regular board meeting on November 9, 2020.

PUBLISHED by Title Only as per CRS 31-16-105 and Crestone Ordinance # 2002-014,

Both online in November and in print on December 1, 2020 in the Crestone Eagle News.

Submitted by Town Clerk Allyson Ransom on behalf of the Crestone Board of Trustees