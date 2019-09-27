Experienced individual needed for general office duties 29 hours a week. Required skills include: Computer experience in Excel, Word and other electronic devices; working with the public; other general office duties. Drug testing and background check will be required for final applicant. Applications are available at the Saguache County Administration office, 505 3rd St., Saguache CO. Please submit to the Saguache County Clerk and Recorder’s office. Applications close October 18, 2019 or until position is filled.
