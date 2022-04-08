At EarthArt Village, 64th and DD, $800 per month, 6 month lease, Available immediately, 719-588-8869
Related Posts
Stunningly Furnished VACA Home
December 6, 2021
Saguache County is seeking a full time Administrative Clerk
November 19, 2021
Dancers wanted for Crestone Dance Group
April 1, 2022
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
52°Feels like: 45°F
Partly Cloudy
6:33am7:35pm MDT
Wind: 19mph WNW
Humidity: 9%
Pressure: 29.57"Hg
UV index: 1
MonTueWed
59/37°F
52/19°F
36/19°F
52/19°F
36/19°F
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building
- Archived Posts
- Birdwatching, Wildlife & Outdoors
- Book Review
- Breaking News
- Classifieds
- Climate & Environment
- Columns
- Community Herbalism
- COVID19
- Crestone Area History
- Crestone Energy Fair
- Crestonians Around The World
- Current Edition
- Fire
- Front Cover
- Gardening, Farming & Ranching
- Hemp
- Hiking, Backcountry & Wilderness
- Letters
- Living on the Earth
- Local News
- Owner/Builder
- Politics, Elections & POA
- Previous Editions
- Skies Over Crestone
- Special Features
- Spirituality & Spiritual Centers
- Sponsor
- Uncategorized
- Water
Recent Posts
- Partially Shared House for Rent
- Saguache County Government is accepting bids for the Saguache Clinic Historical Clinic Exterior and Interior Rehabilitation.
- The Crestone Eagle: April 2022
- Preliminary Results in for The Town of Crestone Election
- Lovely 3 bedroom house for rent
- Dancers wanted for Crestone Dance Group
- Crestone Sanctuary Available May 1st for 2 or 3 month lease
- Administrative Assistant Position
- Two lots and a half built house (long story) for sale in chalet one.
- TOWN OF CRESTONE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
- ORDINANCE #2022-003 – TOWN OF CRESTONE DELETING A SUBSECTION OF THE OFFENSE OF EXCESSIVE NOISE IN SECTION 13-10-50
- Support our Mayor Kairina