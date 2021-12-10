Pile burning planned on the Rio Grande National Forest

MONTE VISTA, Colo. Dec. 08, 2021 – The Rio Grande National Forest plans to burn numerous piles of woody debris in timber sale and thinning project areas on the Rio Grande National Forest as conditions allow. The burn areas include:

• Poage Lake timber sale piles – south of South Fork.

• Moon Pass timber sale piles – west of La Garita.

• Cumbres Pass timber sale piles – southwest of Horca.

• Crestone WUI piles – east of Crestone and north of Baca Grande.

• Rock Creek WUI piles – South of Monte Vista, adjacent to the Rock Creek Archery Range and Nordic ski area.

• North Carnero WUI piles – adjacent to the North Carnero subdivision.

Burning may begin as early as Thursday, Dec 9, 2021. The piles will only be burned when there is sufficient snow cover to prevent them from spreading. Smoke from these pile burns may be visible for several days.

Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information see https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.

For more information concerning the planned pile burning, contact the Rio Grande National Forest Supervisor’s Office at 719-852-5941.