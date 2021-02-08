The Crestone Eagle • February, 2021

Poemfest explores cyberspace—4th Annual Crestone Poetry Festival (Poemfest) coming up Feb. 27 & 28

by Peter Anderson

A lively weekend of virtual events is in the works for this year’s Crestone Poetry Festival (Poemfest), which is scheduled, as it has been traditionally, for the last weekend in February.

In past years, poets and lovers of the spoken word from all over the Southwest, including poet laureates from Colorado, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Arizona, have met in Crestone for four days of readings, workshops, open mics, and plenty of good cheer. Despite the pandemic, many of the same activities will be offered this year, this time in an online format.

On February 27, the festivities will begin at 12 noon with a welcome and an online reading from Poemfest organizers Everett Wilson, Rachel Kellum, Sharon Corcoran, Sally Jane Seck, Carolyn Brown, Allison Wonderland, and Peter Anderson. A variety of workshops (details will be posted, as they become available, at poemfest.com) will take place from 1:30 to 3. From 4:30 to 6, an exciting line-up of featured readers from past festivals will be making cameo appearances and offering new poems and old favorites. An online open mic, as festive as a zoom session can be, will take place from 7:30 to 9. All readers are welcome to share a poem (no more than a page, please) as time permits. On Sunday morning, February 28, the irrepressible Art Goodtimes will lead a Talking Gourd Circle at 10, which will also be an opportunity for participants to share some words (their own or those of someone they appreciate).

Except for the workshops, all Poemfest events will be free this year. In order to help support some of our poet friends, workshop fees will be determined and paid directly to workshop leaders. Donations for the festival, which can be made on the Poemfest website (poemfest.com) are heartily encouraged in order to sustain this great Crestone tradition.