The Town of Crestone Election on April 5, 2022 PRELIMINARY results

The Town of Crestone’s preliminary election results are in. Please see the below abstract of votes for exact numbers.

In sum: the recall failed and Kairina Danforth will remain the Mayor of the Town of Crestone. Daya Scheide, Stephen Hume, Adam Kinney, and Kizzen Laki have been elected as town trustees. Referred Issue A passed.

Also, please note that election results are not official until the election results are certified on April 14, 2022.

For Town Trustee–4 open seats:

Daya Scheide: 54 votes

Stephen J. Hume: 49 votes

Adam Kinney: 45 votes

Kizzen N. Laki: 52 votes

Ginny Ducale: 40 votes.

Referred Issue A Reallocation of a Portion of Dedicated Sales Tax to a Special Reserve Fund for Water and Sewer Capital Improvements

Yes: 55 votes

No: 7 votes

Recall: Shall Kairina Danforth be recalled from the office of Mayor of the Town of Crestone?

Yes: 25 votes