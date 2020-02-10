Presidential Primary Ballots To Be Mailed Out Beginning February 10

County clerks across the state of Colorado will be mailing out ballot packets for the March 3rd Presidential Primary beginning today. Clerks have until this Friday to mail ballots to registered voters.

In 2019, Gov. Jared Polis and Sec. Jena Griswold announced March 3rd, 2020 as the new date for Colorado’s presidential primary.

“Today kicks off Colorado’s first Presidential Primary in 20 years, and the state’s first Presidential Primary ever in which unaffiliated voters can participate,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “As early as this week, Coloradans will begin to vote and make their voices heard in this historic election.”

“Super Tuesday will be here before we know it and this is a prime opportunity for Coloradans to raise our voices at the ballot box,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Colorado is known for our leadership on enhancing the rights of voters, for producing record voter turn-out and we hope all candidates recognize our state’s significance and make a real effort to inspire our voters directly.”

Registered Republican and Democratic voters will receive the ballot of their party. Unaffiliated voters will receive both party’s ballots, unless they chose a party before the February 3rd deadline, but are only to vote and send back one. Voters who do not receive a ballot by February 19th should contact their county clerk.

Voters will also have the opportunity to vote in person beginning on February 24th and continuing through Election Day on March 3rd until 7 p.m. Colorado also offers same-day voter registration, allowing eligible Coloradans to register and vote on Election Day. Colorado is one of 14 states holding primaries on Super Tuesday, meaning Coloradans will have a significant role in deciding who will run for president in the General Election on November 3rd.

This is also the first year that 17 year-olds will be able to participate in Colorado’s two primaries, the Presidential and the State Primary taking place June 30th, provided they turn 18 by the General Election on November 3. Colorado is one of just 17 states that allow this added level of accessibility.

In 2016, Colorado voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 107, which restored primary elections in Colorado in presidential election years. The state was previously using the caucus system.

For more information on Colorado’s Presidential Primary and all upcoming elections, please visit www.sos.state.co.us. Coloradans can update and verify voter registration, register to vote online, or find their Voting Services Polling Center at www.GoVoteColorado.gov.