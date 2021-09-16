Por medio del presente se informa que el 6 de octubre de 2021, a partir de las 8:30 a.m., se realizará la prueba pública de lógica y exactitud de los equipos de votación del condado de Saguache en el Tribunal (501 4th St., Saguache). Puede obtener información sobre la prueba llamando a la secretaria del condado, Trish Gilbert, al teléfono (719) 655-2512.
Related Posts
Experienced Bookkeeping
April 1, 2021
Public Notice 2021 COORDINATED ELECTION LAT (Logic & Accuracy Test) OCTOBER 6, 2021
September 16, 2021
Need Room ASAP
August 23, 2021
Sunny, new, + big views! 1BD/1BA
September 13, 2021
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
41°Feels like: 39°F
Clear
6:48am7:06pm MDT
Wind: 4mph W
Humidity: 61%
Pressure: 30.18"Hg
UV index: 0
SunMonTue
77/45°F
72/34°F
70/36°F
72/34°F
70/36°F
Upcoming Events
-
Saguache Fall Festival & Quilt ShowSeptember 18 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
-
Full MoonSeptember 20
-
Ashram Full Moon Fire CeremonySeptember 20 @ 10:00 am
-
Meet SOIL Sangre de Cristo creatorSeptember 21 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
-
Autumnal EquinoxSeptember 22 @ 1:21 am
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building
- Archived Posts
- Birdwatching, Wildlife & Outdoors
- Book Review
- Breaking News
- Classifieds
- Climate & Environment
- Columns
- Community Herbalism
- COVID19
- Crestone Area History
- Crestone Energy Fair
- Crestonians Around The World
- Current Edition
- Fire
- Front Cover
- Gardening, Farming & Ranching
- Hemp
- Hiking, Backcountry & Wilderness
- Letters
- Living on the Earth
- Local Desitinations
- Local News
- Owner/Builder
- Politics, Elections & POA
- Previous Editions
- Skies Over Crestone
- Special Features
- Spiritual Centers
- Spirituality
- Sponsor
- Uncategorized
- Water
Recent Posts
- NOTICE OF 2021 SAGUACHE COUNTY COORDINATED ELECTION
- AVISO DE ELECCIONES COORDINADAS DE 2021 DEL CONDADO DE SAGUACHE
- PRUEBA DE LÓGICA Y EXACTITUD (LAT) PARA LAS ELECCIONES COORDINADAS 6 DE OCTUBRE DE 2021
- Public Notice 2021 COORDINATED ELECTION LAT (Logic & Accuracy Test) OCTOBER 6, 2021
- Sunny, new, + big views! 1BD/1BA
- Open Studio Tour bounces back October 9 & 10
- Crestone Artisans Gallery welcomes master craftsman Bill Cody
- Federal government declares water shortage on Colorado River—Water cuts expected for western states
- Phylogenetic love & the state of grace A new consciousness for humanity
- There’s a new Space in town
- At the End of the Road: What’s so special
- Prime locations to view fall colors by foot or car