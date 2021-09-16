Por medio del presente se informa que el 6 de octubre de 2021, a partir de las 8:30 a.m., se realizará la prueba pública de lógica y exactitud de los equipos de votación del condado de Saguache en el Tribunal (501 4th St., Saguache).  Puede obtener información sobre la prueba llamando a la secretaria del condado, Trish Gilbert, al teléfono (719) 655-2512. 