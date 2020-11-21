Psycho Arrest in New Mexico
By Mary Lowers
According to news reports, Adre Jordan Baroz aka Psycho was apprehended without incident in a Gallup, NM motel. The arrest was made by agents of the Colorado Springs Office of the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Psycho had been on the lam for going on a week after human remains were found by Conejos County Deputies on property in the quiet community of Sauces south of Sandfor in the San Luis Valley. He was charged with first degree homicide, first degree assault. And second degree kidnapping. No victims have been named . Phycho was booked into a NM jail while waiting extradition to Co.