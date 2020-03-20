Public Health confirms two positive COVID-19 cases in Chaffee County, HRRMC places further restrictions for hospital and clinics

SALIDA, Colo. – Two positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Chaffee County. Neither of these two positive cases are not being treated on hospital or clinic premises. Due to these recent changes, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center has opened their Incident Command Center and is enacting additional changes and restrictions at the hospital, Emergency Department and clinics, starting today, March 20.

The Outpatient Pavilion, attached to the hospital, is now closed to all in person clinic visits. Providers located in the Outpatient Pavilion will only see patients through telehealth services until further notice.

Buena Vista Health Center and Salida Health Center clinics will only see sick patients in person moving forward. Well patients will be seen via telehealth services.

The Saguache Health Center will close to in person clinic visits until further notice, but telehealth services will be available by calling Salida Health Center at 719-530-2022. Pharmacy services will continue to be delivered to the Saguache Health Center for pick up on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

At the hospital, visitors will only be allowed in the hospital on a case-by-case basis.

Sleep studies will be discontinued until further notice. Urgent cardiopulmonary cases will be assessed and scheduled on a case-by-case basis.

Patients presenting with lab or imaging orders without respiratory symptoms can go to the main hospital entrance and receive their services. Patients presenting with lab and imaging orders with respiratory symptoms should go directly to the Emergency Department to be screened before accessing services.

“We’ve been preparing for this for several weeks, and have and will continue to implement processes to address this pandemic as necessary. This is an ever-evolving situation and we are being dynamic and nimble in our decisions and actions based on the situation. HRRMC is anticipating increased incidents of COVID-19, and will react timely and decisively to address the ever-changing situation,” said CEO Bob Morasko.

NEWS RELEASE HEART OF THE ROCKIES REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER 1

As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, more changes will occur. For more information, please visit the COVID-19 page on our website: https://www.hrrmc.com/covid-19-updates/, or call 719-530-2217.