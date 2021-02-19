Saguache County Government is accepting bids to install 1200 square feet of Grip Strip Flooring at the

Saguache County Public Health Building in Center, CO. The flooring is self-sticking and will need to be installed.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope with “Public Health Flooring” written on the front of the envelope which contains the sealed bid. Bids must include proof of liability and workers compensation insurance

coverage.

Bids must be submitted to Saguache County Administration, 505 3rd Street, or PO Box 100, Saguache, CO 81149 and must be submitted by Monday, March 1, 2020 at 3pm.

For further information contact Santiago Garcia at 719-221-3172.