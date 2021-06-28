The Saguache County Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at the Saguache County Road and Bridge Meeting Room located at 305 – 3rd Street, Saguache, Colorado, on the following date:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28TH, 2021 at 4 PM

to consider proposed changes to the Saguache County Land Development Code changes

To view the proposed changes BEGINNING MONDAY, JUNE 28, 2021, you may contact the Saguache County Land Use Department – PO Box 326, Saguache, CO 81149 or atorrez@saguachecounty-co.gov , or by calling 719-655-2321 or you may also view the changes on our website at www.saguachecounty.net.