The Saguache County Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at the Saguache County Road and Bridge Meeting Room located at 305 – 3rd Street, Saguache, Colorado, on the following date:
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28TH, 2021 at 4 PM
to consider proposed changes to the Saguache County Land Development Code changes
To view the proposed changes BEGINNING MONDAY, JUNE 28, 2021, you may contact the Saguache County Land Use Department – PO Box 326, Saguache, CO 81149 or atorrez@saguachecounty-co.gov, or by calling 719-655-2321 or you may also view the changes on our website at www.saguachecounty.net.
Written comments will be accepted until Friday, July 23rd, 2021 at 3pm, and may be sent to Saguache County Land Use Department at PO Box 326, Saguache, CO 81149 or email to atorrez@saguachecounty-co.gov.