Public meeting on mountain lion management plan in Alamosa, Feb. 21

ALAMOSA, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is developing a new plan for managing mountain lions in Southwest Colorado, including the San Luis Valley, and a public meeting to discuss the proposal is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Feb. 21 at the Holiday Inn Express in Alamosa, 341 Mariposa Street.

At the meeting, CPW wildlife managers will discuss the proposed plan. Mountain lions in Colorado have historically been managed on small, localized scales–similar to the management of Colorado’s deer and elk. Current research, however, shows that managing mountain lions on a landscape scale is more appropriate and effective. A careful review by CPW biologists of research studies on mountain lions from Colorado, Wyoming and Montana has helped wildlife managers evaluate populations and harvest objectives that align with the best available science to better meet public desires.

Those interested in mountain lion management should attend the meetings, especially hunters, outfitters, farmers, ranchers and landowners.

Big-game management plans provide guidance to wildlife managers who attempt to balance the biological capabilities of animals, their habitat and public requests for wildlife-related recreation opportunities. The management plans drive important decisions, which include the license-setting process, and strategies and techniques to reach population and harvest objectives.

For more information about big game hunting in Colorado, go to: https://cpw.state.co.us.

###

CPW is an enterprise agency, relying primarily on license sales, state parks fees and registration fees to support its operations, including: 41 state parks and more than 350 wildlife areas covering approximately 900,000 acres, management of fishing and hunting, wildlife watching, camping, motorized and non-motorized trails, boating and outdoor education. CPW’s work contributes approximately $6 billion in total economic impact annually throughout Colorado.