PUBLIC NOTICE AND NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Town of Crestone plans to submit a Community Development Block Grant-Covid 19

(CDBG-CV) application to the State of Colorado, Department of Local Affairs. CDBG-CV funds are intended to provide funding directly related to the prevention, preparation and response to the Covid-19 Virus, principally for low- and moderate-income persons through affordable housing, rehabilitation, economic/job development, public facilities, and public service projects/activities.

A. The application being considered would request up to $1,400,000 to finish a building owned by Elaine Johnson and Steve McDowell located near the Baca Grande POA offices for the purpose of providing storage, office space, a large meeting room, commercial kitchen, and other uses to area nonprofits and agencies that provide human services to the Crestone Community. The facility will include showers so that it may be used as an emergency evacuation shelter. The owners will lease the facility to a nonprofit management board during the time required by the grantors at a reduced rate. The Town will be the fiscal sponsor and grant applicant. The owners will manage construction and be responsible for building maintenance and upkeep. The nonprofit management board will hold the lease of the property.

B. It is estimated that at least 90% of the funds would benefit low- and moderate-income persons. Permanent involuntary displacement of neighborhood persons or businesses is not anticipated because housing or other uses do not exist on this site.

C. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during these virtual hearings should notify the Town of Crestone at 108 W. Galena Avenue, Crestone, CO 81131 a minimum of 4 days in advance during business hours of Monday through Thursday – 9:00 am to 2:00 pm – so that appropriate aids can be made available.

A public hearing will be held at 9:40 am on the 11th day of July, at the Crestone Town Hall Meeting Room (111 S. Alder St.) to obtain citizen views and to respond to proposals and questions related to:

– The proposed CDBG-CV application for this project; and

– Community development and housing needs, including the needs of low- and moderate-income persons, as well as other needs in the community that might be addressed through the CDBG-CV program; and

– The performance of the Town of Crestone in carrying out its community development responsibilities; and

– Potential historical impacts.

A copy of the application(s) as submitted to the State will be available for public review at

https://townofcrestone.colorado.gov/

Written comments are also welcome and must be received by July 11th at 9:00 am to crestonetownoffice@gmail.com or dropped off at the Town Hall office by 9:15 am.

Oral and written comments will be considered in deciding whether to submit an application for the proposed project.

Written summary information in the form of the final application the Town of Crestone intends to submit to the State of Colorado will be available at https://townofcrestone.colorado.gov/ as soon as the application is completed.