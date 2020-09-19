2 Hooper Pool 6 month family passes $250 each. Normally $325. Proceeds go to Crestone Performances, 719-256-4533, info@crestfest.org
Related Posts
LOT FOR SALE
September 1, 2020
Need Work? Like Kids? Four Jobs!
September 1, 2020
$366/month for 2 Lots with Electricity
September 1, 2020
40 acres bordering County Road T
September 1, 2020
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
70°Feels like: 70°F
Partly Cloudy
6:51am7:01pm MDT
Wind: 7mph NNW
Humidity: 29%
Pressure: 29.92"Hg
UV index: 0
SunMonTue
min 43°F
77/45°F
73/45°F
77/45°F
73/45°F
Upcoming Events
-
Gangteng Drupchen Festival 2020September 19 - September 26
-
Autumnal EquinoxSeptember 22 @ 8:31 am
-
Baca Slash Pickup DaySeptember 25 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
-
Crestone Food BankSeptember 26 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
-
Rumi’s Birthday CelebrationSeptember 30 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building
- Archived Posts
- Birdwatching, Wildlife & Outdoors
- Breaking News
- Classifieds
- Climate & Environment
- Columns
- Community Herbalism
- COVID19
- Crestone Area History
- Crestone Energy Fair
- Crestonians Around The World
- Current Edition
- Fire
- Front Cover
- Gardening, Farming & Ranching
- Headlines
- Hemp
- Hiking, Backcountry & Wilderness
- Hot Topics
- Letters
- Living on the Earth
- Local News
- Owner/Builder
- Politics, Elections & POA
- Previous Editions
- Skies Over Crestone
- Spiritual Centers
- Spirituality
- Sponsor
- Uncategorized
Recent Posts
- Relax at Hooper!
- 2 prime lots
- Adams State University COVID-19 Mass Testing on Sept 19 & 20
- House destroyed in fire in the Baca Grants near Crestone
- USFS News Release: Rio Grande National Forest announces online Specialist Series
- Porch/yard sale
- Skies Over Crestone: Autumnal equinox
- Passive solar design skills
- Crestone Energy Fair—Online & local event September 12
- Baca Grande POA annual meeting announced
- Moffat Mayor charged with misconduct
- GREENHOUSES