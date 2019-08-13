Handyman available for Crestone Baca Area. Have Vehicle/Tools/Medical Coverage/Professional References. Can pass legal background check. Am clean, organized, and sober. Asking for small private living space (can convert or upgrade) and some arrangement to cover out of pocket caretaking expenses (gas, repair parts, etc). Larger projects negotiable. Glen 719-429-8391
