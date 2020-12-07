Remains Identified

By Mary Lowers

In a Press Release on December 6, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Task Force announced that one set of remains found in November south of Sanford have been identified as those of Myron Robert Martinez,37, of Del Norte. The “cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.” There is no doubt “foul play is involved.” Adre Baroz aka Psycho who is currently held in the Alamosa County Jail, since human remains associated with him were found near the little community of La Sauces south of Sandford near the New Mexico border, has not yet been charged in Martinez ‘s death.