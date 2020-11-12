Home Manager, repair, painting, handy work foremen. Former resident back! Appreciates work. 616-425-1007
Related Posts
GREENHOUSES
October 1, 2020
Need Work? Like Kids? Four Jobs!
September 1, 2020
Painter/Handyman
October 1, 2020
Free Manure
October 1, 2020
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
21°Feels like: 16°F
Clear
6:42am4:53pm MST
Wind: 5mph NW
Humidity: 54%
Pressure: 30.28"Hg
UV index: 0
ThuFriSat
min 18°F
45/27°F
37/18°F
45/27°F
37/18°F
Upcoming Events
-
DiwaliNovember 14
-
Wild & Scenic Film FestivalNovember 14 @ 6:30 pm - 8:45 pm
-
New MoonNovember 15
-
POA Board meetingNovember 19 @ 10:00 am
-
Community Thanksgiving to goNovember 21 @ 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building
- Archived Posts
- Birdwatching, Wildlife & Outdoors
- Breaking News
- Classifieds
- Climate & Environment
- Columns
- Community Herbalism
- COVID19
- Crestone Area History
- Crestone Energy Fair
- Crestonians Around The World
- Current Edition
- Fire
- Front Cover
- Gardening, Farming & Ranching
- Headlines
- Hemp
- Hiking, Backcountry & Wilderness
- Hot Topics
- Letters
- Living on the Earth
- Local News
- Owner/Builder
- Politics, Elections & POA
- Previous Editions
- Skies Over Crestone
- Spiritual Centers
- Spirituality
- Sponsor
- Uncategorized
Recent Posts
- Responsible, Mature Handyman
- Dear Friends, What brought you to Crestone? What keeps you here? What makes this special community feel like home for you?
- Skies Over Crestone: November
- Charge your electric vehicle at Joyful Journey Hot Springs Spa
- SLV to benefit from nearly half-million-dollar federal investment to reduce baby withdrawal syndrome
- Free community mass testing for COVID-19 at Adams State campus
- There’s No Such Thing As A Weed: An herbal cough syrup recipe
- The seed keepers
- Emergency air med coming to SLV
- Dr. Ralph Wentz earns board recertification
- Crestone Performances Inc. A new scholarship, a new program
- Garden Guru: Ascension Garden at Little Shepherd