Rio Grande National Forest featuring the Canada lynx reintroduction project in next Forest Specialist Series

Would you like to learn about the Canada lynx reintroduction project, a joint effort between the Rio Grande National Forest and Colorado Parks & Wildlife happening right in our extended backyard?

Join wildlife biologist Dale Gomez for an online session on Wednesday, February 17 at 5:00 pm. Dale will discuss the previous Canada lynx reintroduction, current monitoring efforts, and the results of a recent study. There will be time for questions and answers following the online presentation.

This event is part of the Rio Grande National Forest’s “Specialist Series”, a monthly online presentation to share information with our community.

Please visit the Rio Grande National Forest website or Facebook page for more information about this online event. We hope you’ll join us to learn more about these intriguing felines!

Note: The forest webpage is: https://www.fs.usda.gov/riogrande