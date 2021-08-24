87 year old woman needs room by October 1st. Access to kitchen and bathroom (preferably bathtub). Can pay up to $400. 719-588-1391 / sarahtiers1934@gmail.com.
Related Posts
Need Room ASAP
August 23, 2021
House/Room Needed
July 22, 2021
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
84°Feels like: 84°F
Sunny
6:28am7:41pm MDT
Wind: 7mph SSE
Humidity: 9%
Pressure: 29.78"Hg
UV index: 1
ThuFriSat
84/48°F
82/48°F
84/50°F
82/48°F
84/50°F
Upcoming Events
-
POA Candidate forumAugust 26 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
-
Sufi Dhikr. All welcome!August 26 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
-
Crestone Energy FairAugust 28 - August 29
-
Crestone Food BankAugust 28 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
-
Crestone Energy FairAugust 29
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building
- Archived Posts
- Birdwatching, Wildlife & Outdoors
- Book Review
- Breaking News
- Classifieds
- Climate & Environment
- Columns
- Community Herbalism
- COVID19
- Crestone Area History
- Crestone Energy Fair
- Crestonians Around The World
- Current Edition
- Fire
- Front Cover
- Gardening, Farming & Ranching
- Hemp
- Hiking, Backcountry & Wilderness
- Letters
- Living on the Earth
- Local Desitinations
- Local News
- Owner/Builder
- Politics, Elections & POA
- Previous Editions
- Skies Over Crestone
- Special Features
- Spiritual Centers
- Spirituality
- Sponsor
- Uncategorized
- Water
Recent Posts
- Room Needed by October 1st
- Town Treasurer, Part-time Position
- Saguache County Assessor’s Office – Assessment Tech Wanted
- Room Needed by October 1st
- Spectacular Views
- Land for Sale
- Need Room ASAP
- Exploring the prickly world of Crestone cacti
- For sale:
- Experienced Court Clerk Contract position: On-Call, Part-time
- Town Hall Custodian
- The Crestone Eagle • July, 2021