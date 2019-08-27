Saguache County will be accepting applications for a county administrator until October 1, 2019. This position is responsible for the general administration of Saguache County’s government day to day operation. This position is appointed and supervised by the three member Board of County Commissioners. A copy of the job description and qualifications may be obtained from Human Resource Personnel Director, April Quintana or may be obtained from Administration office or www.saguachecounty.net. Mrs. Quintana can be reached at 719-655-2231. Administration office located at Saguache County Courthouse, 505, 3rd Street, Saguache Colorado. Saguache County is an equal opportunity employer and applicants will require the passing of a pre-employment drug test and back ground check.
Related Posts
PREMIUM BUILDING LOTS FOR SALE:
July 30, 2019
GREENHOUSES
June 28, 2019
In-Town Apartment
July 30, 2019
View Views Views
June 28, 2019
Local Weather
Crestone, Colorado
78°Feels like: 78°F
Sunny
06:3219:36 MDT
Wind: 2mph SSE
Humidity: 21%
Pressure: 29.94"Hg
UV index: 7
FriSatSun
86/49°F
84/51°F
85/50°F
84/51°F
85/50°F
Upcoming Events
-
New-Moon Fire Ceremony followed by a mealAugust 30 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
-
Crestone Food BankAugust 31 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
-
Guided MeditationSeptember 1 @ 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
-
Labor DaySeptember 2 @ 12:00 am
-
Stories for Little OnesSeptember 3 @ 11:00 am
Article Categories
- Alternative/Green Building (11)
- Apartments & Rooms for Rent (3)
- Archive Headlines (119)
- Archives (304)
- Breaking News (186)
- Classifieds (37)
- Climate (5)
- Crestone Energy Fair (5)
- Crestonians Around The World (11)
- Current Edition (7)
- Current Edition – Featured Articles (3)
- Current Edition Headlines (5)
- Elections & Politics (28)
- Fire (7)
- Free (2)
- Front Cover (100)
- Gardening (33)
- Headlines (12)
- Help Wanted (5)
- Hemp (7)
- Hiking & Backcountry (18)
- Hot Topics (13)
- Houses & Property for Sale (6)
- Houses for Rent (13)
- Letters (69)
- Living on the Earth (90)
- Misc. for Sale (4)
- Outdoors (21)
- Owner/Builder (4)
- Previous Editions (20)
- Public Notices (3)
- Services (7)
- Skies Over Crestone (77)
- Spiritual Centers (18)
- Spirituality (9)
- Uncategorized (9)
- Yard/Garage/Moving/Estate Sales (2)