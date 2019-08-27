Saguache County will be accepting applications for a county administrator until October 1, 2019. This position is responsible for the general administration of Saguache County’s government day to day operation. This position is appointed and supervised by the three member Board of County Commissioners. A copy of the job description and qualifications may be obtained from Human Resource Personnel Director, April Quintana or may be obtained from Administration office or www.saguachecounty.net. Mrs. Quintana can be reached at 719-655-2231. Administration office located at Saguache County Courthouse, 505, 3rd Street, Saguache Colorado. Saguache County is an equal opportunity employer and applicants will require the passing of a pre-employment drug test and back ground check.