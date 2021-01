Saguache County Announces COVID Testing Events:

Pre-registration is recommended for all testing events.

Thursday, Feb. 4: Saguache County Sheriff’s Office, 9-11am, Register for Saguache: https://forms.gle/ynPcYpUgxz1yMo617

Thursday, Feb. 4: Crestone Fire Station, 2-5pm, Register for Crestone: https://forms.gle/4BJjAdEuuN1B6rcS6

Friday, Feb. 5; Moffat School, 9-11am, Register for Moffat: https://forms.gle/wBvJgXe3oK7GfNzi9

Friday, Feb. 5; Center School, 2-5pm, Register for Center: https://forms.gle/pRiPBd61ud4DfHudA

For updates visit our website: https://www.saguachecounty.net/index.php/departments/public-health

And on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/saguachehealth