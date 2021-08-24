The Saguache County Assessor’s office has an opening for an Assessment Tech. Experience with assessment and appraisal desired but not essential. This full time position provides an opportunity  for rapid advancement along with the possibility of working remotely part of the week. Advanced computer and keyboarding skills required including also, Microsoft Word, Excel ,etc. The successful applicant agrees to complete Colorado Division of Property Taxation coursework leading to acquiring a Colorado Ad Valorem  Appraiser’s License within two years. Pay DOE. Please find the full job description at saguachecounty.colorado.gov. 719.655.2521 for questions. Saguache County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.