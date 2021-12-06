Saguache County Board of Commissioners are seeking members and alternates from:

Town of Saguache surrounding area – member and alternate

La Garita/Center area – member and alternate

Town of Center and surrounding area – alternate

Cochetopa area – Member and alternate

Moffat and surrounding area – alternate

Hooper and surrounding area – alternate

Villa Grove and surrounding area – alternate

At Large for All of Saguache County – alternate

Crestone and surrounding area – alternate

The representative must be a property owner or property manager and reside in the area they are interested in representing. Regular member terms are for three years and the alternate terms are for one year.

Saguache County Planning Commission meets on the last Thursday of each month in the Road and Bridge meeting room. The Planning Commission may also have work sessions throughout each month to work on the Saguache County Master Plan and different items.

If you are interested, please send a brief letter of interest stating qualifications and interest to: Saguache County Land Use, Attn: Amber Wilson, PO Box 326, Saguache, CO 81149 prior to Friday, January 7, 2021. Should you have any questions please call Amber Wilson at 719-655-2321.