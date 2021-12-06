Saguache County Board of Commissioners are seeking members and alternates from:
Town of Saguache surrounding area – member and alternate
La Garita/Center area – member and alternate
Town of Center and surrounding area – alternate
Cochetopa area – Member and alternate
Moffat and surrounding area – alternate
Hooper and surrounding area – alternate
Villa Grove and surrounding area – alternate
At Large for All of Saguache County – alternate
Crestone and surrounding area – alternate
The representative must be a property owner or property manager and reside in the area they are interested in representing. Regular member terms are for three years and the alternate terms are for one year.
Saguache County Planning Commission meets on the last Thursday of each month in the Road and Bridge meeting room. The Planning Commission may also have work sessions throughout each month to work on the Saguache County Master Plan and different items.
If you are interested, please send a brief letter of interest stating qualifications and interest to: Saguache County Land Use, Attn: Amber Wilson, PO Box 326, Saguache, CO 81149 prior to Friday, January 7, 2021. Should you have any questions please call Amber Wilson at 719-655-2321.