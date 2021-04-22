Saguache County Public Health Release April 20, 2021

Saguache County continues to follow the State of Colorado’s “Level Green: Protect Our Neighbors guidelines” which allows for 50% maximum capacity indoors in restaurants and bars.

Saguache County also continues to follow the State of Colorado’s statewide Mask Order (Executive Order D 2021 079). This state-wide Mask Order is in effect through (at least) May 4, 2021.

Based on recent COVID-19 case numbers in Saguache County, masks are required in public indoor spaces where 10 or more unvaccinated individuals or individuals of unknown vaccination status are present.

Masks are also required in: schools, childcare centers, indoor childrens’ camps, public- facing government facilities, healthcare settings, personal care services like hair salons, congregate care facilities, prisons, and jails.

Masks are required to enter any Saguache County government building.

Visitors and employees are required to maintain 6-foot physical distance.

Temperature checks and health screening questions will continue.

If you have questions about the mask order, see this fact sheet. or call Saguache County Public Health at 719-655-2533.

Visiting the court?

Contact the court system at 719-655-2522 for their procedure.