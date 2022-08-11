Saguache County Government is accepting bids for a 14’x40’ 12”x11.8# I-Beam office building for the Saguache County Assessor’s Office. This office type building will be used to for additional office space or the Saguache County Assessor’s office.

This building will require windows, interior and exterior doors, electrical, plumbing, HVAC unit, exhaustfans, cabinets and skirting. It will also require 140 mph wind rating and 30# roof load. For specificspecifications of the building please contact Wendi Maez at wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope with “Saguache County Assessor’s Office” written on the front of the envelope which contains the sealed bid. Bids must include proof of liability and workers compensation insurance coverage.

Bids must be submitted to Saguache County Administration, 505 3 rd Street, or PO Box 100, Saguache, CO 81149 and must be submitted by Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 3pm.

For further information and you can also call Wendi Maez at 719-655-2231.