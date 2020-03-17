Press Release: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

03/17/2020

In an effort to slow the potential spread of COVID-19 in our community, Saguache County government is closing public access to buildings starting on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 12pm.Staff will be providing limited essential services via phone and online. In-person contact for receiving essential services will have restrictions during this time. These adjustments to county services and public access will be in place until a further notice. These precautions will be continually evaluated and may be subject to change. Operation changes include the following Saguache County Government Departments and will be updated as new information related to the COVID-19 situation becomes available.





The follow departments are closed to the public until further notice:

Saguache County Administration

Saguache County Assessor

Saguache County Clerk and Recorder

Saguache County Land Use

Saguache County Treasurer

The following departments will have limited schedules. See below and call each department for more information:

Saguache County Landfill – will be open with regular schedule

Saguache County Road & Bridge no public access – road work will continue to be maintained

Saguache County Public Health will have limited access to the public with the use of telephone, email and fax

Saguache County Department of Human Services – DSS – will have limited access to the front door by appointment only

Saguache County Sheriff’s Office and Jail, Saguache County Coroner will remain open to the public and run operations as usual.

