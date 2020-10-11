Saguache County Release Oct 2020

Saguache County has experienced a positive COVID 19 case within county staff, and as a result of this all Saguache County buildings, including the Saguache County Courthouse are implementing the following procedure immediately.

County departments will continue to serve the public by appointment only. Visitors to the County Courthouse, will need to make an appointment in advance with the appropriate department. Upon arrival, there will be a health screening for each visitor. All visitors and employees are required to maintain recommended distancing to the greatest extent possible, and to wear a mask at all times while in the building.

If you are visiting the court system you will need to contact the court system at 719-655-2522 for their procedure.

“We are being proactive to keep our employees and the public safe and healthy while we continue to attend to the business of the County,” said County Commissioner Jason Anderson.

Saguache County, in consultation with the state and local public health department, is also investigating additional COVID-19 exposure at the Saguache County Jail.

If you have any questions please contact Saguache County Public Health at 719-655-2533.