GENERAL PURPOSE OF POSITION:

Serves as the County’s Chief Legal Officer and Legal Counsel to the Board of County Commissioners. Performs a variety of complex high level administrative, technical, professional work in advising and representing Board of County Commissioners and Elected Officials (upon direction from Board of County Commissioners), and Department Heads; conduct civil lawsuits; prepare legal documents and correspondence; conduct legal research and assist various entities and committees supported or appointed by the Board of County Commissioners.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Currently licensed to practice law in the State of Colorado and the United States Court of Appeals. Ability to independently perform listed responsibilities with a minimum of supervision.

ESSENTIAL POSITION FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Researches and applies knowledge of federal and state statutes and regulations relating to county government, contracts, employment civil rights, land use, environment, finance and general law. Prepares briefs, pleadings, contracts, and other legal documents and correspondence; operate computer, analyze and render opinions regarding comprehensive legal issues/documents; and negotiates on the County’s behalf.

Represents the legal and business interests of the County, makes presentations in various types of litigation and administrative hearings, including child and adult protection and child support matters when working with Social Services.

Represents the County and Department of Social Services in trials, appeals and administrative proceedings in courts and in State administrative agencies statewide.

This is a full-time position with benefits included.

All interested parties should submit a proposal in a sealed envelope with “COUNTY ATTORNEY” on the envelope by January 15, 2021 at 3:00 PM to: Saguache County, Attention: Wendi Maez, County Administrator, PO Box 100, Saguache, CO 81149.

For questions please contact Wendi Maez, County Administrator at 719-655-2231 or you may email your questions to wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov.