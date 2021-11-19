Duties include general office duties and some accounting/bookkeeping. Experience in some accounting or bookkeeping preferred but not required. Beginning rate will be $15.05/hr. Job description and application available at www.saguachecounty.colorado.gov or at and submit to Human Resources, PO Box 100, 505 3rd Street, Saguache, CO 81149. Applications will be taken until Friday, December 10, 2021 at 3pm or until position is filled.