Saguache County Issues Emergency Declaration and issues Public Health Order prohibiting events of 50 people or more

03/14/2020

Currently, there are 0 cases of presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Saguache County and the San Luis Valley. We are taking proactive steps to ensure we are prepared for the COVID-19 outbreak when it reaches our community.

Saguache County Issued an Emergency Declaration – – a Local Disaster Emergency Declaration was executed today, March 14, 2020.

Please see the attached declaration

Saguache County Public Health Issues a STANDING PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER RELATED TO EVENTS, today, March 14, 2020.

Effective immediately: The Saguache County Public Health Department is prohibiting all events of 50 people or more. Events with fewer than 50 attendees are required to take social distancing steps to mitigate the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus.

This does NOT include restaurants, as long as restaurants adhere to the requirements for social distancing.

This does NOT include schools. At this point, we are not recommending closing schools, but we are watching the outbreak closely and may determine that school closures are necessary. Schools, parents and employers should take steps now to prepare for the possibility of prolonged mandatory closures. Schools should plan for how to continue to provide non-educational support for their students, such as providing food, developmental disability support, and school-based healthcare.

Please see the attached order

Saguache County will not be actively searching for violations, but if we receive reports of events contrary to the order, we will reach out to the organizer to educate and provide guidance.

Collective action on preventative hygiene and minimizing social gatherings will significantly reduce the long-term impacts on our community.

These short-term measures will build upon our resiliency and strength. We have one goal in mind – to mitigate the possible spread of the disease and avoid a longer-term risk to our community.

Saguache County is asking your cooperation in proactively implementing these measures.