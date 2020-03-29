Saguache County issues health orders to try and contain COVID-19 (coronavirus)

Saguache County has issued several health orders. Currently, Saguache County Public Health Department is prohibiting all events of 10 people or more. Events with fewer than 10 people are required to take social distancing steps to mitigate the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus. The order is to close all short-term lodging including: Motels, short term rentals (30 days or less), bed and breakfast establishments, lodges and retreats. No dine-in at restaurants & bars. Only delivery, take-out and drive thru is allowed. The order also calls to close: all schools, day care centers, child care centers, home child care centers, community recreational centers, libraries, and all non-essential retail establishments.

All persons who traveled for more than 24 hours away from Saguache County from March 13, 2020 until the date the order expires, and who reside in high-density housing are ordered, to isolate and quarantine themselves from all other persons, without exception, for a period of at least seven days from the date such person returns.

All persons who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus are ordered to isolate and quarantine themselves from all other persons, without exception, for a period of at least 10 days from the date on which such person experienced any symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g. fever, cough, shortness of breath), or 72 hours after the quarantined person is afebrile (resolution of any fever without the aid of medication), whichever is later.

Any persons who travel outside Saguache County for any period of time are strongly encouraged to isolate themselves for a period of 7 days from the date the person returns to Saguache County.

Saguache County is asking your cooperation in implementing these measures.

For details, exceptions and updates visit the Saguache County website at: saguachecounty.net