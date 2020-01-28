Saguache County will be accepting applications for a County Land Use Administrator until Friday, February 28, 2020. This position manages, coordinates, and supervises all aspects of the Land Use Department in relations to zoning and subdivision regulations and other land uses within the County to ensure the prompt and efficient operation of the office. All aspects of the position are completed with the approval of and in conjunction with the Board of County Commissioners. This position is appointed and supervised by the three-member Board of County Commissioners. Salary range is set at $50,000 and up depending on experience, with benefits. A copy of the job description and qualifications may be obtained from Human Resource Personnel Director, April Quintana or may be obtained from Administration office or www.saguachecounty.net. Mrs. Quintana can be reached at 719-655-2231. Administration office located at Saguache County Courthouse, 505, 3rd Street, Saguache Colorado.

Saguache County is an equal opportunity employer and applicants will require the passing of a pre-employment drug test and back ground check.