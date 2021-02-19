2021 Landfill Drop Days Schedule

*Thursday, April 22, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

*Saturday, April 24, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Who Can Participate

Saguache County residents can bring most large items and debris AT NO CHARGE.

*IMPORTANT: Be ready with valid identification to show proof of residency to cashier (driver’s license

with picture ID or utility bill);

*NO ELECTRONICS (computers, monitors, TV’s etc.) are accepted at the landfill;

*APPLIANCES will only be accepted with proof or certification that Freon has been removed;

*All Burnables, (untreated wood, branches, etc.) Tires, and Metals must be separated from other debris;

*ABSOLUTELY NO HAZARDOUS MATERIALS;

*All loads are subject to inspection;

*All loads must be covered and secured for transport.

Saguache County Landfill Location

The landfill is located off of County Road 55 on 25125 Kelly Road, Saguache, CO. Telephone:

719-221-1956

*Hours: Sunday and Monday – Closed

*Tuesday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

*Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

*Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.