2021 Landfill Drop Days Schedule
*Thursday, April 22, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
*Saturday, April 24, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Who Can Participate
Saguache County residents can bring most large items and debris AT NO CHARGE.
*IMPORTANT: Be ready with valid identification to show proof of residency to cashier (driver’s license
with picture ID or utility bill);
*NO ELECTRONICS (computers, monitors, TV’s etc.) are accepted at the landfill;
*APPLIANCES will only be accepted with proof or certification that Freon has been removed;
*All Burnables, (untreated wood, branches, etc.) Tires, and Metals must be separated from other debris;
*ABSOLUTELY NO HAZARDOUS MATERIALS;
*All loads are subject to inspection;
*All loads must be covered and secured for transport.
Saguache County Landfill Location
The landfill is located off of County Road 55 on 25125 Kelly Road, Saguache, CO. Telephone:
719-221-1956
*Hours: Sunday and Monday – Closed
*Tuesday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
*Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
*Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.