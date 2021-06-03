|Services
|Current Rate
|New Rate
|Min. Trash Charge (240 lbs. and under)
|$5.00
|$5.00
|*Trash (241 lbs. and above)
|$1.82
|$2.00
|Untarped or Uncontained Charge
|$10.00
|$10.00
|*Burnables
|$0.98
|$1.20
|*Construction Debris (non-compactable)
|$1.82
|$2.00
|*Freon Unit
|$36.42
|$37.00
|Junk Vehicle
|No Charge with Title
|No Charge with Title
|*Mobile Home – In County
|$145.66
|$500.00
|*Mobile Home – Out of County
|$436.98
|$1000.00
|*Small Animal (400 lbs. and under)
|$9.10
|$10.00
|*Large Animal (401 lbs. and above)
|$18.21
|$19.00
|Small Tires (no rim)
|$5.00
|$5.00
|Small Tires (with rim)
|$10.00
|$10.00
|*Truck/Large Tires (no rim)
|$9.95
|$10.00
|*Truck/Large Tires (with rim)
|$20.15
|$21.00
|*Tractor Tires (no rim)
|$12.15
|$20.00
|*Tractor Tires (with rim)
|$26.75
|$27.00
|Recyclables (see website for accepted items)
|Regular Trash Rates Apply
|Regular Trash Rates Apply
|Metal
|No Charge
|No Charge
|Non-Friable Asbestos
|$1.89 per 100 lbs.
|NO LONGER ACCEPTING
Mixed loads will be charged as trash
THE FOLLOWING WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED AT THE SAGUACHE COUNTY LANDFILL:
No Hot/Smoldering Trash, No Electronics, No Paint Cans (Wet or Dry)
No Hazardous Materials (Needles, Batteries, Light Bulbs or HUMAN BODILY FLUIDS OR WASTE)
*Anyone caught dumping Hazardous Materials will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
New rates will be posted on our new county website under the landfill tab: saguachecounty.colorado.gov
Saguache County Landfill
25125 Kelly Road / CR 55
Saguache, CO 81149
Direct Phone Number to Landfill: 719-221-1956