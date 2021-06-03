Services Current Rate New Rate
Min. Trash Charge (240 lbs. and under) $5.00 $5.00
*Trash (241 lbs. and above) $1.82 $2.00
Untarped or Uncontained Charge $10.00 $10.00
*Burnables $0.98 $1.20
*Construction Debris (non-compactable) $1.82 $2.00
*Freon Unit $36.42 $37.00
Junk Vehicle No Charge with Title No Charge with Title
*Mobile Home – In County $145.66 $500.00
*Mobile Home – Out of County $436.98 $1000.00
*Small Animal (400 lbs. and under) $9.10 $10.00
*Large Animal (401 lbs. and above) $18.21 $19.00
Small Tires (no rim) $5.00 $5.00
Small Tires (with rim) $10.00 $10.00
*Truck/Large Tires (no rim) $9.95 $10.00
*Truck/Large Tires (with rim) $20.15 $21.00
*Tractor Tires (no rim) $12.15 $20.00
*Tractor Tires (with rim) $26.75 $27.00
Recyclables (see website for accepted items) Regular Trash Rates Apply Regular Trash Rates Apply
Metal No Charge No Charge
Non-Friable Asbestos $1.89 per 100 lbs. NO LONGER ACCEPTING

Mixed loads will be charged as trash

THE FOLLOWING WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED AT THE SAGUACHE COUNTY LANDFILL:
No Hot/Smoldering Trash, No Electronics, No Paint Cans (Wet or Dry)

No Hazardous Materials (Needles, Batteries, Light Bulbs or HUMAN BODILY FLUIDS OR WASTE)
*Anyone caught dumping Hazardous Materials will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

New rates will be posted on our new county website under the landfill tab:  saguachecounty.colorado.gov 

Saguache County Landfill
25125 Kelly Road / CR 55
Saguache, CO  81149
Direct Phone Number to Landfill:  719-221-1956