Services Current Rate New Rate Min. Trash Charge (240 lbs. and under) $5.00 $5.00 *Trash (241 lbs. and above) $1.82 $2.00 Untarped or Uncontained Charge $10.00 $10.00 *Burnables $0.98 $1.20 *Construction Debris (non-compactable) $1.82 $2.00 *Freon Unit $36.42 $37.00 Junk Vehicle No Charge with Title No Charge with Title *Mobile Home – In County $145.66 $500.00 *Mobile Home – Out of County $436.98 $1000.00 *Small Animal (400 lbs. and under) $9.10 $10.00 *Large Animal (401 lbs. and above) $18.21 $19.00 Small Tires (no rim) $5.00 $5.00 Small Tires (with rim) $10.00 $10.00 *Truck/Large Tires (no rim) $9.95 $10.00 *Truck/Large Tires (with rim) $20.15 $21.00 *Tractor Tires (no rim) $12.15 $20.00 *Tractor Tires (with rim) $26.75 $27.00 Recyclables (see website for accepted items) Regular Trash Rates Apply Regular Trash Rates Apply Metal No Charge No Charge Non-Friable Asbestos $1.89 per 100 lbs. NO LONGER ACCEPTING

Mixed loads will be charged as trash

THE FOLLOWING WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED AT THE SAGUACHE COUNTY LANDFILL:

No Hot/Smoldering Trash, No Electronics, No Paint Cans (Wet or Dry)

No Hazardous Materials (Needles, Batteries, Light Bulbs or HUMAN BODILY FLUIDS OR WASTE)

*Anyone caught dumping Hazardous Materials will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

New rates will be posted on our new county website under the landfill tab: saguachecounty.colorado.gov

Saguache County Landfill

25125 Kelly Road / CR 55

Saguache, CO 81149

Direct Phone Number to Landfill: 719-221-1956