January 20, 2021

Saguache County Launches Online Vaccination Waitlist Form

SAGUACHE COUNTY – Residents can fill out this form to be placed on our COVID-19 vaccination waitlist: bit.ly/saguache-vaccine-reg

We are currently authorized to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to high- and moderate-risk health care workers, first responders, and individuals age 70 and above. Residents age 70 and above can still call Saguache County Public Health at: 719-655-2533 to get on the vaccination wait list.

Please, either use the online form or call (do not do both).

Getting vaccinated is one of the major steps you can take to get you and your loved ones closer to the life we all miss. Get the facts today so you can make an informed decision when it’s your turn for the vaccine. Get the facts at: www.COCovidVaccine.org

When it’s your turn, and you choose to get the vaccine, you’ll know you’ve helped protect yourself and others — and that you’re doing your part to help end the crisis caused by the pandemic, to save lives, and to help our community recover.

Whether you are a U.S. citizen or not, we are all in this together. If you would like a vaccine, you will be able to get one according to what vaccine phase you are in. Identification is not required for access to the vaccine. State and local public health agencies will never share your information for any immigration or law enforcement purposes.

Until the vaccine is widely available, and enough people are vaccinated to protect entire communities, we all need to continue to wear masks, avoid gatherings, stay home when we’re sick, wash our hands, and stay away from others when we must go out.

For updates visit our website: https://www.saguachecounty.net/index.php/departments/public-health

And on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/saguachehealth