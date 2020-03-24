03/24/2020
Saguache County Public Health Department Issues Third Amended Public Health Order.
Clarifications were made for people who traveled away from Saguache County after March 13, massage therapists, tattoo artists, disbursed campers, anyone who tests positive for the COVID-19 virus, and more.
Currently, Saguache County Public Health Department is prohibiting all events of 10 people or more. Events with fewer than 10 people are required to take social distancing steps to mitigate the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus. The order is to close all short-term lodging including: Motels, short term rentals (30 days or less), bed and breakfast establishments, lodges and retreats. No dine-in at restaurants & bars. Only delivery, take-out and drive thru is allowed. The order also calls to close: all schools, day care centers, child care centers, home child care centers, community recreational centers, libraries, and all non-essential retail establishments.
Saguache County is asking your cooperation in implementing these measures.
For details and exceptions visit the Saguache County website at: saguachecounty.net
.