

Saguache County is requesting price quotes on a Tandem Axle Snowplow Truck

Bid specifications may be obtained by contacting Joe Gilbert, Asst. Road Supervisor, at the Saguache County Road & Bridge 719-655-2554, 719-221-2135 cell.

Copies of the Proposal (inclusive of the specifications checklist and company information sheet) must be sent in a sealed envelope with the title Saguache County Board of County Commissioner

and mailed or hand-delivered to:

Saguache County Administrator Wendi Maez

PO Box 100 Saguache, CO 81149.

719-655-2231

* BIDS ARE DO 02/03/ 2022 By 4:00 PM

Awarding of this bid is not based solely upon low quote price, but on an overall service, quality and “best value’ to the county in accordance with the Saguache County Purchasing Manual. Saguache County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids, as deemed in the best interest of the county.

Specifications for Tandem Axle Snowplow Truck

The following conventional non-sleeper cab/chassis will be bid (no exceptions).

Check the model you will be bidding: __x___ International HX, __x___ Kenworth T800, ___x__ Western Star 49X



Check If Specifications Can Be Met – please put a checkmark on any line before all numbers below, if you can meet or exceed the listed requirements. (*note – exceptions and variations to the specifications of “Equal to or Better than” quality may be considered and may be listed in the table provided on the Company Information Page.)

Engine

____x_ Cummins X15 or Detroit DD15 (Front Engine Power Take Off) ____x 1850 Foot Pounds Torque (minimum) ____x_ Turbocharged, no exceptions ____x_ Engine must meet latest EPA regulations

5. ___x__ HP (horsepower) being bid 510-565

6. ___x__ Torque being bid : 1850

7. __x___ Engine Manufacturer : Cummins XLT15, Detroit DD 15

8. ___x__ Engine Compression Brake : Factory

9. __x___ Cruise Control: Electric

10. __x___ Fuel Filter: Primary & Secondary Fuel with Davco Heated water Separator

11. __x___ DPF Filter: With initiate on demand switch

12. ___x__ DPF Filter: Located on the right side under the cab between the frame and steep

13. __x___ Air Cleaner: Outside/inside hood air intake for snow, in- cab restriction monitor

14. __x___ Lubrication System: Full flow with spin on filters

15. __x___ Exhaust Systems: 6” vertical exhaust pipe and muffler cab mounted with turnout

16. ___x__ Cooling System: Heavy-duty 1400 square inch radiator min. with permanent antifreeze -40 protection 50/50 mix with conditioning filter, bug screen, single stage fan, on/off switch made for front mount Hydraulics

17. ___x__ Engine Block Heater: 1500 watt 120 volt

18. __x___ Transmission: Fuller RTLO – 18918B 18 Speed Ultra Shift Plus

19. ___x__ Power Steering: 20,000 # capacity, four-quart power steering reservoir, dual gear and power steering cooler

20. __x___ Steering Column: Adjustable tilt, telescope

21. __x___ Electrical System: 12 volt with four (3) low maintenance 2800 cold crank batteries, battery box shall be complete enclosure front,

side, bottom with steel cover, battery disconnect

22. _x___ Electric Circuit System: 12 volt automatic self-reset circuit breaker in main dash power, distribution box

23. ____x_ Diagnostic Tool: Alternator: Minimum 160 amp

24. __x___ Alternator: Minimum 160 amp

25. ___x __ Windshield: 1 piece tinted curved gasket mounted heated windshield

26. __x___ Windshield Wipers: 2 speed-electric motor with intermittent feature

27. __x___ Gauge Instrumentations: Transmission oil, primary and secondary air pressure gauges, speedometer, engine tack, hour meter, turbo temp, oil pressure and fuel level, both diff. Temps (all gauges graduated type)

28. _x____ Dash Mounted Switches: Four dash mounted at the factory for use with work lights and miscellaneous (no attachments)

29. ___x__ Horns: Duel electric and air horns

30. __x___ Brakes: ABS self-adjusting, full air “s” cam type, rear brakes to include four (4) spring-loaded 30/30 air chambers, spring parking brake (all brake drums to be outboard)

31. __x___ Hub Pilot: Front bearings oil bath

32. __x___ Brake Chamber Location: Chambers on rear most carrier/axle shall be mounted on the top or the front sode or the rear axle carrier to permit dumping into hoppers on lay-down machines and chip spreaders

33. __x___ Air System: 18.7 CFM compressor min., Wabco Heated dryer, automatic Wabco drain valve heated

34. ___x__ Front Axle: Set back 20,000 # w shock absorbers, multi-leaf suspension

35. ____x_ Rear Axle: 46,000 # capacity to include two magnetic drain plugs, power divider lock/lockout with in cab control and lube pump, (filled synthetic oil) full locking front/rear carriers with individual front and rear switches

36. __x___ Rear Axle Ratio: Geared for city or highway use with the top speed 75 mph 4.11 gear ratio

37. ___x__ Rear Axle Suspension: 46,000 lb capacity Hendrickson haul max, Tuf Trac or Chalmers suspension with 54” suspension spacing with four (4) heavy duty shocks

38. ___x__ Frame: Heat treated alloy steel, clean frame left and right side from back of the rear axle, 48,000RBM minimum from front 12” parent front frame extension to rear of frame rails

39. ___x__ Wheelbase: Approximately 212”

40. ___x _ Cab Suspension: Dual frame mounted air suspension system

41. ___x__ Cab: Passenger daylight doors conventional cab with stainless exterior sun visor

42. __x___ Steering Wheel: 18” diameter

43. __x___ Seats: Driver seat to be air-ride, high back with lumber support and upper backrest, dual-armrest, passenger seat to med back, both cloth upholstery

44. __x___ Air Conditioning: Factory installed

45. ___x__ Radio: AM/FM, auxiliary input with speakers and antenna and hands free and prep kit for auxiliary CB radio with mirror mounted antennas. UHF/VFH harness

46. ___x__ Radio Brackets: Additional bracket/base for CB and county radio

47. ___x__ Mirrors: Heated west coast bright finish, full view, door mounted motorized both sides and convex mirrors

48. ___x __ Tires and Wheels: Steel wheels w 315/80R22.5 Michelin XZU S2 20 ply, load range L, radial front tires. Steel wheel with 11R24.5 Michelin Xds2 16 ply, load rating H traction rear tires. All tires to be tubeless HUB piloted

49. _x____ Front Bumper: Heavy duty chrome plated/ or powder coated with two (2) tow hooks

50. _x____ Rear Tow Hooks: Two (2) mounted to the frame

51. _x____ Tilt Hood: Front tilting fiberglass, heavy duty tilt with closing mechanism

52. _x____ Fuel Tank: Side step mount, non-polished aluminum driver side, 100 gallon capacity

53. _x____ Lights: No day time running lights, LED to meet DOT specs.

54. __x___ Trailer Towing: Pintle hitch with air and electric to rear chassis and hydraulic lines (2) to run pump

55. __x___ Paint: Exterior color white with base coat/clear coat and black frame

56. _x____ Manuals: Operator manual, shop repair maul, parts manual, and electric system manual in paper form or electric manual, provisions for the engine operation software for engine diagnostic Can you provide yes or no

57. _x____ Warranty: Vendor shall provide price on extended warranty. Engine, emission, clutch, transmission, and rear carriers for 5 years and 200,000 miles. Please provide detailed warranty information and optional pricing

58. _x____ Hitch: Pintle hook 24” off ground. Bottom of hitch plate 16”-19”, 66000 lb pintle

59._x____ Dump box: 14ft steel ¼ “ tailgate, ¼ ” floor and 3/16” sides, double acting high-lift tailgate, spreader chains, body props, air latch tailgate, ¼ cab shield, trap arm brackets 8” spreader apron, hoist/cylinder, tarp, steel side boards, pintle hook, plate glade hands, electric plugs, vibrator.

60. x_____Bids good for 45 days after final Bid date.

61. _x____ Hydraulics: Hydraulics ran for front plow (lift and turn), rear v box sander. (2) lines to run pup. Manual levers to run those functions. Hydraulics will be force and options for plow and sander controls to run pup trailer will need hydraulic diverter, hoses

and cab controls. Sloping tail gate to keep material off hitch etc.

62. _x____ Note, plow and V box sander will not be added at this time.