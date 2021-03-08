RESOLUTION SUPPORTING AGRICULTURE IN THE SAN LUIS VALLEY, INCLUDING FARMERS, RANCHERS AND LIVESTOCK PRODUCERS AND DECLARING MARCH 20th, 2021 AS KNOW YOUR LOCAL PRODUCER DAY

WHEREAS, Agriculture and livestock production has historically been, and continues to be, one of the key economic drivers in Saguache County; and

WHEREAS, Saguache County ranching and agricultural families are part of a several billion dollar state industries with a very large amount of economic impact; and

WHEREAS Food safety and security is enhanced by local food production and consumption; and

WHEREAS Local food production and consumption contributes to healthy and resilient regional economies; and

WHEREAS Locally produced foods are often of higher quality, nutrition and environmentally friendly; and

WHEREAS Local producers are stewards of the land, protecting our water, wildlife and natural resources; and

WHEREAS employment in the agriculture sector and related industries provides jobs to many citizens of Saguache County and the SLV; and

WHEREAS Local meat producers treat their animals in a humane fashion; and

WHEREAS, Local producers and consumers are changing the paradigm of agricultural production toward a system that will sustain us into the future, and

WHEREAS, grazing on federal lands help with fire mitigation and enhances the ecosystem.

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, THAT THE SAGUACHE COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF SAGUACHE COUNTY, COLORADO declares its support of the Agricultural Industry including the Local Cattle Ranching and Other Livestock Producers, and

THEREFORE, DECLARING MARCH 20, 2021 as “KNOW YOUR LOCAL PRODUCER DAY, and

FINALLY, SHALL IT BE RESOLVED, that this Commission supports Senate Bill 21-079 concerning deregulation of direct to customer meat sales in support of ranch to table private rise and all other legislative actions that support strengthening Colorado agriculture.

ADOPTED by the Board of County Commissioners of the County of Saguache, State of Colorado, at its regular meeting held the 2nd day of March, 2021.

Trish Gilbert, Saguache County Clerk



BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, SAGUACHE COUNTY

Tim Lovato, Commissioner-aye

Tom McCracken, Commissioner-aye

Lynne Thompson, Commissioner -aye



STATE OF COLORADO)SS

COUNTY OF SAGUACHE) SS

The forgoing instrument was acknowledged before me this 2nd day of March, 2021 by Commissioners Tim Lovato, Tom McCracken and Lynne Thompson in Saguache County, Colorado.

Witness my hand and official seal.

RECORDS CLERK

D.White, Deputy Clerk