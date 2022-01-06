1. Deck length  24 foot long, 102 inches OD wide  wood rumber inlay,  cross members 9 “ on center min. Or 1.½  oak rumber inlaid 16” oc or less.
2. BeaverTail –      6 foot  wood with rumber inlay  with min. 9 inch crossmembers
3. Ramps Rear-  7 foot min..   min 3 foot wide plus tapered approach,wood, Rumber inlaid ,air operated w/ bolt on legs ,Cross member 9 inches on center min. Self contained electric /hydraulic is acceptable , longer ramps are acceptable.
4. Deck Height-  Less than 37 inches
5. Tie Downs On  the Deck-  min. every two foot on both sides 1” D rings,
6. Tie Downs on Beavertail min. 1 on each side 1” D rings
7. Brakes – Air , ABS 2s/1M, Meritor  WABO 9 Parking Brakes on all axles
8. Axles   –  25000 lb. oil bath, Two Axles
9. Suspension –  49” Spread Spring 9700 Hutch 25000 lb. Heavy Duty 3 leaf springs, for hutch 9700
10.  Tires & Wheels –  235/75R  17.5 J,. 8 Bolt  (17.5 x 6.75) outboard  Hub Pilot
11. Hitch Length –    Center of Coupler to Headboard , Appx. 5.3 Feet
12. Hitch Type – 3” Adjustable Lunette Eye/ Pintle, (C) 66000 lb Plate Mount 3/4”  Bolts
13. Jack-      Twin 2 speed  (39000 lb Lift Capacity)
14. Plug – 7 plug Semi
15. Lights – LED lights  Sealed wiring Harness, Meeting All DOT. regs.
16. Color –   Black,  DOT.  tape installed
17. Toolbox – Lockable in the Hitch
18. Steps – 3 steps, 1 on the Hitch,  one  in front of both axles  on both sides
19. Safety Chains –  ½ “ Grade 70
20. GVWR –  min. 53,900 lbs.
21. Mud Flaps – Behind Rear Tires
22.Spare Tire and wheel – 1
23. Safety headboard on main deck – min. 4”
24.  Delivered To Saguache Colorado 81149

Bid Deadline  February 3, 2022 At 4:00pm

Sealed Bids TO :
Saguache County Board of County  Commissioner
ATT.  Wendi Maez  
PO. Box 100 Saguache CO. 81149

Bids good for 45 days after Bid deadline

Company Name __________________________
Phone Number___________________________
E Mail________________________________
Price  Delivered__________________________
Date________________________________
Signature_____________________________
Print Name___________________________
Title _________________________________