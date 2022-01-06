1. Deck length 24 foot long, 102 inches OD wide wood rumber inlay, cross members 9 “ on center min. Or 1.½ oak rumber inlaid 16” oc or less.

2. BeaverTail – 6 foot wood with rumber inlay with min. 9 inch crossmembers

3. Ramps Rear- 7 foot min.. min 3 foot wide plus tapered approach,wood, Rumber inlaid ,air operated w/ bolt on legs ,Cross member 9 inches on center min. Self contained electric /hydraulic is acceptable , longer ramps are acceptable.

4. Deck Height- Less than 37 inches

5. Tie Downs On the Deck- min. every two foot on both sides 1” D rings,

6. Tie Downs on Beavertail – min. 1 on each side 1” D rings

7. Brakes – Air , ABS 2s/1M, Meritor WABO 9 Parking Brakes on all axles

8. Axles – 25000 lb. oil bath, Two Axles

9. Suspension – 49” Spread Spring 9700 Hutch 25000 lb. Heavy Duty 3 leaf springs, for hutch 9700

10. Tires & Wheels – 235/75R 17.5 J,. 8 Bolt (17.5 x 6.75) outboard Hub Pilot

11. Hitch Length – Center of Coupler to Headboard , Appx. 5.3 Feet

12. Hitch Type – 3” Adjustable Lunette Eye/ Pintle, (C) 66000 lb Plate Mount 3/4” Bolts

13. Jack- Twin 2 speed (39000 lb Lift Capacity)

14. Plug – 7 plug Semi

15. Lights – LED lights Sealed wiring Harness, Meeting All DOT. regs.

16. Color – Black, DOT. tape installed

17. Toolbox – Lockable in the Hitch

18. Steps – 3 steps, 1 on the Hitch, one in front of both axles on both sides

19. Safety Chains – ½ “ Grade 70

20. GVWR – min. 53,900 lbs.

21. Mud Flaps – Behind Rear Tires

22.Spare Tire and wheel – 1

23. Safety headboard on main deck – min. 4”

24. Delivered To Saguache Colorado 81149

Bid Deadline February 3, 2022 At 4:00pm

Sealed Bids TO :

Saguache County Board of County Commissioner

ATT. Wendi Maez

PO. Box 100 Saguache CO. 81149

Bids good for 45 days after Bid deadline

Company Name __________________________

Phone Number___________________________

E Mail________________________________

Price Delivered__________________________

Date________________________________

Signature_____________________________

Print Name___________________________

Title _________________________________