REQUIREMENTS: Applicants must be 18 years of age and have a valid driver’s license. Prospective employees

applying with Saguache County will be required to submit and pass a pre-employment drug screening and criminal background check.

Utility Person position – applicants will be performing a wide variety of manual and limited semi-skilled tasks such as building and grounds construction, maintenance and repair work. Works as a flagman on maintenance projects and performs other work as assigned. Must have knowledge of common hand and power tools, shovels, wrenches and radios. Must be able to lift 25 to 50 pounds. Will be required to work in various climate conditions and be able to stand for long periods of time. Work is subject to supervision and inspection by the shop foreman.

Applications are available at the Saguache County Road and Bridge Office 305 3rd Street, PO Box 476, Saguache, CO 81149 – 719-655-2554 or on the Saguache County website – saguachecounty.colorado.gov under the Road and Bridge Department tab.

Completed applications can be hand delivered or mailed to Saguache County Road and Bridge – at the address listed above, sent by email to mhashbarger@saguachecounty-co.gov or faxed to: 719-655-2543.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open until a qualified candidate is hired. Saguache County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.