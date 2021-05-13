REQUIREMENTS: Applicants must be 18 years of age and have a valid driver’s license. Prospective employees applying with Saguache County will be required to submit and pass a pre-employment drug screening and criminal background check.

Temporary Summer positions – applicants must have working knowledge of common hand and power tools, shovels, wrenches and radios. Must be able to lift 25 to 45 pounds. Will be required to work in various climate conditions and be able to stand for long periods of time. Flagging certification a plus. Work Hours will be Monday – Thursday 7:00 AM to 5:30 PM. Rate of pay: $12.50.

Applications are available at the Saguache County Road and Bridge Office 305 3rd Street, PO Box 476, Saguache, CO 81149 – 719-655-2554 or on the Saguache County website – saguachecounty.colorado.gov under the Road and Bridge Department tab.

Completed applications can be hand delivered or mailed to Saguache County Road and Bridge – at the address listed above, sent by email to mhashbarger@saguachecounty-co.gov or faxed to: 719-655-2543.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Open until a qualified candidate is hired. Saguache County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.