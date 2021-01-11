2021 INVITATION TO BID

The Saguache County Road and Bridge will be receiving bids for the following piece of equipment and/or Vehicle:



2021 half ton pick up. 1500 model Ford, Chevrolet, GMC. 4 wheel drive, crew cab, short box, gas engine. We will not accept bids on dodge rams.

Mailed and/or emailed bids will be accepted until 12:00 PM (noon) on 2/1/21 at the office of the Saguache County Administration building, 505 3rd Street, PO Box 100, Saguache, CO. 81149 or emailed to County Administrator Wendi Maez at wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov

Questions regarding the requested equipment and/or vehicle may be directed to Randy Arredondo rarredondo@saguachecounty-co.gov or Joe Gilbert jgilbert@saguachecounty-co.gov or by calling Randy or Joe at 719-655-2554.

All bids shall be submitted in writing and must include the bidders address and phone number. All bids must specify the piece of equipment/vehicle stated above – The Road & Bridge Department and the Board of County Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids and waive any formalities.