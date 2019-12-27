The Saguache County Board of Commissioners will be taking Grant Applications for Saguache County Sales Tax Grants until 3:00PM, Friday, February 14, 2020. To be eligible grant applications must be for either: Emergency Services/Public Health and Safety; Youth and Senior programs, projects, or organizations; or Renewable Energy projects/Business Opportunities and Job Creation. Grant applications are available on our website at saguachecounty.net/administration – see “sales tax grant applicationform5” or you can contact the Saguache County Administration office at 719-655-2231 to request a copy of the grant application.