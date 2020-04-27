In an effort to slow the potential spread of COVID-19 in our community, Saguache County government will have limited access to buildings beginning Monday, April 27, 2020. In an effort to move forward with our job duties, a decision was made to begin integrating the public back into the county sector. Staff will be providing limited essential services via phone and online avenues. In-person contact for receiving essential services will have limited restrictions during this time. These adjustments to county services and public access will be in place until further notice.

These precautions will be continually evaluated and may be subject to change. Operation changes include the following Saguache County Government Departments and will be updated as new information related to the COVID-19 situation becomes available. The following is a list of requirements necessary to conduct in-person business in all county offices with the exception of

THE SAGUACHE COUNTY COURT SYSTEM WILL REMAIN OPEN FOR BUSINESS. 719-655-2522.

An appointment must be made with the department in which you are wishing to conduct business. The list of telephone numbers follows.

A mask and gloves must be worn when tending to any county business.

Only one family member will be allowed into the county buildings at one time. The only exception will be for an interpreter as needed.

If you are more than 10 minutes late for your scheduled appointment, you will be asked to reschedule.

The staff in each department will still be limited, so we ask for your patience during this transition.

Remember- we are in this together. If each of us is mindful of others around us and adhere to the 6 ft recommendation as well as wearing gloves and masks, we will dramatically stop our chances of spreading this disease.

