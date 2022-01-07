The Crestone Eagle • January, 2022

Saguache Ranger District exploring interest in outfitting & guiding services for Crestone & the region

by Gregg Goodland, Public Affairs Officer, Forest Service

In an effort to enhance rural communities and facilitate greater access to National Forest Lands, the Saguache Ranger District of the Rio Grande National Forest is interested in providing new activities and services to help visitors enjoy the outdoors through permitted recreational activities.

The Rio Grande National Forest is requesting responses from businesses and individuals wishing to offer new outfitting and guiding services near the communities of Villa Grove, Saguache, and Crestone, Colorado.

Activities being considered for new service permits include:

Climbing activities such as mountaineering, sport climbing and ice climbing (limited trips) in the following areas: numerous peaks which mostly form the spine of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains along with additional peaks which are adjacent to or near the spine and other areas within the Saguache Ranger District. The Saguache Ranger District shares this ridgeline with the Salida Ranger District, the San Carlos Ranger District, and the Great Sand Dunes Preserve, respectively. The District is an expansive geographic area with diverse terrain, elevations and two Wilderness Areas, many drainages, trails, and roads which lend themselves to a great variety of recreational opportunities. We encourage consideration of these resources for your recreational activities which would utilize capacity throughout the District and diminish use in areas of high public visitation where capacity is limited.

Non-motorized trail-based activities such as mountain biking, packing, horseback-based trail riding, backpacking, hiking, camping, snowshoeing, and trail running on the Saguache Ranger District.

Motorized activities limited to Forest System roads and motorized trails, such as ATV/UTV/OHV/4- Wheel drive activities or shuttle services to transport individuals on/off the Forest.

Interested individuals must first review the full public interest document located on the Rio Grande National Forest’s main Recreation page.

Additional activities may be considered beyond those listed above. For more information on the solicitation process, please contact Jerry Pacheco at 719-655-6101 or Tristram Post at 719- 850-2358. Proposals will be accepted through January 21, 2022.

For information on the Rio Grande National Forest, call 719- 852-5941, visit the forest website, or follow us on our Facebook page or Twitter.