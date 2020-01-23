Salida Circus parent-child classes in Crestone

. . . because it’s never too early to join the circus

You and your child will have fun, build self-confidence, and discover new skills! Through exercises, activities, and obstacle courses we will practice creative movement as well as the foundations of acrobatics, trampoline, scarf juggling, balance, and spinning plates.

Sessions for children ages 2-6 and their caregivers will be on Mondays, February 3, 10, 17, & 24. There are two age groups:

• Toddlers Ages 2-3, 11-11:45am

• Preschoolers & Homeschoolers Ages 4-6, 12 to 1pm

Families with more than one child enrolled can select the session that is the best match for them. A free sample class will be held on Monday, January 27, 11am-noon at The Sacred Space at Enchanted Forest in Crestone. The cost is $35 for 4 sessions for a family with 1 child; $55 for a family with 2.

Contact Beth Elkins at 347-931-7107 or email LizzyBethElkins@Gmail.com.