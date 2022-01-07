The Crestone Eagle • January, 2022

San Luis Valley Seed Exchange becomes a non-profit

Since 2010, the annual San Luis Valley Seed Exchange (SLVSE) has been organized and supported by its founder and many volunteers, and during the last 8 years, facilitated by Joyful Journey Hot Springs Spa.

The organization’s annual spring event has always been generously supported by individual contributions from the local community as well as sponsored by many local businesses. Jae Sanders and Bob Pedersen are co-presidents of the new non-profit organization.

The SLV Seed Exchange’s main event will continue to be the Spring Seed Exchange, and this will always be at the organization’s core. The Seed Exchange’s mission is to develop community functions that bring people together sharing of agricultural knowledge and abundance with the wider community. By assisting the community, especially youth and children, to produce food locally, develop deeper understanding of food preservation, storage and see saving, community health is build and food security and sovereignty is strengthened.

Saguache County Sustainable Environment & Economic Development (ScSEED) has agreed to be the organization’s new fiscal sponsor.

In the past, organizers have hosted an annual “seed exchange” in the San Luis Valley. For the last several years it has included educational talks by relevant and regional speakers on the topics of Food Growing, Food Sovereignty, Seed Saving, etc. This has all been provided to the community for free through volunteers, fundraising efforts, and Joyful Journey’s facilitation.

In years to come, with the potential of accessibility to grant awards from foundations, the SLVSE asks you to join them to develop capacity; expanding the organization’s work to possibly include additional projects, such as an educational agricultural speaker series, a seed-saving demonstration garden, and a Fall HarvestvDinner/Seed Exchange.

The 2022 Seed Exchange event will take place on Saturday, April 2 at Joyful Journey Hot Springs Spa. This year’s theme: Nutrition and How it Relates to Seeds, Growing Food, and Our Bodies will be supported with speakers on the topic. Any contributions are now tax deductible through the organization’s fiscal sponsor, ScSEED. To make a donation please send a check payable to ScSEED, with SLV Seed Exchange on the memo line, mailed to Joyful Journey Hot Springs Spa, 28640 CR 58EE, Moffat, CO 81143.

Visit SLVSeedExchange.com for more information.