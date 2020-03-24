#10 (furnished) is the finest of the 2-story townhouses. A must-see charmer. Beautifully appointed, great views, patio, deck and walking distance to town. 2/Br, each with bath for maximum privacy. 2 gas fireplaces + ETS, Roku TV, Wifi and plenty of closet space. 1st/last/deposit: $1500 + utilities. No children, pets, smoking or shoes. 6-month lease min. Available immediately. 719-256-1114 or 719-588-5192