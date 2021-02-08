The Crestone Eagle • February, 2021

Sangre de Cristo Real Estate teams with YEP

by Tom Dessain

Crestone Performances Inc. wants to shout out a big ole thank you to Sangre de Cristo Real Estate for continuing their longtime support of our Youth Enrichment Program. Cool part is that they doubled their level and tripled our joy. Sangre de Cristo Real Estate is committed to a high level of service, and to providing sound counsel that takes your life circumstances into account. They are keenly aware of the possibilities of the region and are committed to improving the quality of life of residents. They are also active in the community, participating widely in local non-profit activities including KRZA community radio, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the San Luis Valley, several arts organizations, politics, and feline rescue activities. Please consider Sangre de Cristo Real Estate at 719-256-5800 for all your real estate needs. Thanks, guys!

Congratulations to Leah Buchanan for being another recipient through the Crestone Performances Scholarship Program. Leah is a seventh grader at the Crestone Charter School and has been painting ever since she can remember. She was national champion of the Daughters of the American Revolution art contest 2 years ago. Our scholarship has provided her with art supplies and a very cool drawing table. We hope this will help bloom her artistic passion.

We had another amazing recording session with scholarship winners Daigen Christensen and Logan Maykowski at Sovereign Sol Studios in Crestone. It turns out that this is their senior project and we are going all out, creating a finished project with full sound and video production. CPI president Peter VanHorn was their band teacher at Moffat last year and he has joined in on the recordings as well as Logan’s brother Luke. This is an all-out rock band experience. Part of this educational experience includes the mix-down process, video synching and final recording production. This is way more fun than we thought it would be.

Crestone Performances is looking for board members to team with us to enhance the lives of students and our community. We meet once a month and are totally cool. Call for info.

Lastly, sadly, another office assistant is moving out-of-state so we are looking again for help. The job is extremely rewarding to the soul and includes bookkeeping, office work, carnival production, web work and graphics. Send resumes to: CPI, P.O. Box 6, Crestone, CO 81131 or call 719-256-4533.

Our continued success is made possible through individual donations and sponsors. Sponsors are: Colorado Creative Industries, Saguache County, The Crestone Eagle, Orient Land Trust, Joyful Journey Hot Springs, Manitou Institute, the Sand Dunes Swimming Pool, Sangre de Cristo Real Estate, Aventa Credit Union and Amicas Pizza in Salida. If you would like more information or would like to contribute to our efforts, please visit crestfest.org and/or give us a call at 719-256-4533. Our address is P.O. Box 6, Crestone, CO 81131. CPI is a 501(c)3 non-profit community service organization. Thanks for your time. All donations are tax deductible. Stay tuned, there is always more to come!